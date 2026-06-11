Copy page General Browser Window

A mock browser window for presenting UI previews, screenshots-as-code, or full page layouts in your documentation. It renders its children inside a browser-style frame with a URL bar and a working zoom control — the current scale is displayed like in a real browser and readers can zoom in and out themselves.

Import

Code Code import { BrowserWindow } from "zudoku/components" ;

Usage

localhost:3000 100 % Hello, world! Any content renders inside the browser frame. Get started

Code Code < BrowserWindow > < div className = "flex flex-col items-center gap-3 p-10 text-center" > < span className = "text-2xl font-bold" >Hello, world!</ span > < p className = "text-muted-foreground" >Any content renders inside the browser frame.</ p > < Button >Get started</ Button > </ div > </ BrowserWindow >

Scale

Use the scale prop to set the initial zoom of the content. This is useful for presenting full-width layouts, like a landing page, at a reduced size. The zoom control in the toolbar shows the current scale — readers can change it with the + / - buttons or click the percentage to reset it, just like in a real browser.

localhost:3000 50 % Scaled to 50% The content is laid out at full width and scaled down to fit.

Code Code < BrowserWindow scale = { 0.5 }> < div className = "flex flex-col items-center gap-3 p-10 text-center" > < span className = "text-4xl font-bold" >Scaled to 50%</ span > < p className = "text-muted-foreground" > The content is laid out at full width and scaled down to fit. </ p > </ div > </ BrowserWindow >

Scaling affects layout, not just size: at scale={0.5} the content is laid out at twice the container width and scaled down, so responsive layouts behave as if viewed on a larger screen.

URL

Set the url prop to change the address shown in the URL bar (defaults to localhost:3000 ):

https://developers.example.com 100 % Your developer portal

Code Code < BrowserWindow url = "https://developers.example.com" > < p className = "p-10 text-center text-muted-foreground" >Your developer portal</ p > </ BrowserWindow >

Props

Prop Type Description url string Address displayed in the URL bar. Defaults to localhost:3000 . scale number Initial zoom of the content (e.g. 0.75 for 75%). Defaults to 1 . className string Additional classes for the outer frame. contentClassName string Additional classes for the content viewport. children ReactNode The content rendered inside the browser window.