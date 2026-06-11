Browser Window
A mock browser window for presenting UI previews, screenshots-as-code, or full page layouts in your documentation. It renders its children inside a browser-style frame with a URL bar and a working zoom control — the current scale is displayed like in a real browser and readers can zoom in and out themselves.
Import
Code
import { BrowserWindow } from "zudoku/components";
Usage
Any content renders inside the browser frame.
Code
<BrowserWindow> <div className="flex flex-col items-center gap-3 p-10 text-center"> <span className="text-2xl font-bold">Hello, world!</span> <p className="text-muted-foreground">Any content renders inside the browser frame.</p> <Button>Get started</Button> </div> </BrowserWindow>
Scale
Use the
scale prop to set the initial zoom of the content. This is useful for presenting
full-width layouts, like a landing page, at a reduced size. The zoom control in the toolbar shows
the current scale — readers can change it with the
+/
- buttons or click the percentage to reset
it, just like in a real browser.
The content is laid out at full width and scaled down to fit.
Code
<BrowserWindow scale={0.5}> <div className="flex flex-col items-center gap-3 p-10 text-center"> <span className="text-4xl font-bold">Scaled to 50%</span> <p className="text-muted-foreground"> The content is laid out at full width and scaled down to fit. </p> </div> </BrowserWindow>
Scaling affects layout, not just size: at
scale={0.5} the content is laid out at twice the
container width and scaled down, so responsive layouts behave as if viewed on a larger screen.
URL
Set the
url prop to change the address shown in the URL bar (defaults to
localhost:3000):
Your developer portal
Code
<BrowserWindow url="https://developers.example.com"> <p className="p-10 text-center text-muted-foreground">Your developer portal</p> </BrowserWindow>
Props
|Prop
|Type
|Description
url
string
|Address displayed in the URL bar. Defaults to
localhost:3000.
scale
number
|Initial zoom of the content (e.g.
0.75 for 75%). Defaults to
1.
className
string
|Additional classes for the outer frame.
contentClassName
string
|Additional classes for the content viewport.
children
ReactNode
|The content rendered inside the browser window.