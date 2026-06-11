Landing Page
A ready-made, customizable landing page for your developer portal. It comes in three variants covering the most common layouts: a centered hero, a two-column split hero, and a compact documentation hub.
Use it as the
element of a custom page — typically your home page:
zudoku.config.tsx
import { LandingPage } from "zudoku/components"; const config = { navigation: [ { type: "custom-page", path: "/", element: ( <LandingPage title="Build with our API" description="Everything you need to integrate in minutes." actions={[ { label: "Get started", href: "/getting-started" }, { label: "API Reference", href: "/api" }, ]} /> ), }, // ... ], };
Import
Code
import { LandingPage } from "zudoku/components";
Variants
Hero (default)
A centered hero with call-to-action buttons and an optional feature grid below. The classic landing page for product-focused portals. The previews on this page are presented in a Browser Window component.
Build with our API
Everything you need to integrate payments, webhooks, and more — in minutes, not days.
Go from zero to your first API call in under five minutes.
Issue, rotate, and revoke keys right from the portal.
Subscribe to events and react to changes in real time.
Code
<LandingPage eyebrow="Developer Platform" title="Build with our API" description="Everything you need to integrate payments, webhooks, and more — in minutes, not days." actions={[ { label: "Get started", href: "/getting-started" }, { label: "API Reference", href: "/api", variant: "outline" }, ]} features={[ { icon: <ZapIcon />, title: "Fast integration", description: "Go from zero to your first API call in under five minutes.", }, { icon: <KeyIcon />, title: "API keys built in", description: "Issue, rotate, and revoke keys right from the portal.", }, { icon: <WebhookIcon />, title: "Webhooks", description: "Subscribe to events and react to changes in real time.", }, ]} />
Split
A two-column hero with your own content on the side — an illustration, screenshot, or code sample
passed via the
aside prop. A great fit for developer-oriented portals that want to show code up
front.
Ship anywhere in the whole universe
Create and manage shipments, track packages in real-time, and integrate with multiple carriers through a single interface.
curl https://api.example.com/v1/shipments \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_KEY" \ -d destination="alpha-centauri"
Code
<LandingPage variant="split" eyebrow="Shipping API" title="Ship anywhere in the whole universe" description="Create and manage shipments, track packages in real-time, and integrate with multiple carriers through a single interface." actions={[ { label: "Get started", href: "/getting-started" }, { label: "View on GitHub", href: "https://github.com/zuplo/zudoku", variant: "outline", }, ]} aside={ <div className="rounded-xl border bg-card p-4 font-mono text-sm"> <pre>{`curl https://api.example.com/v1/shipments \\ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_KEY" \\ -d destination="alpha-centauri"`}</pre> </div> } />
The
aside accepts any React node — use an
<img /> for an illustration instead of code:
Code
<LandingPage variant="split" title="Ship anywhere" aside={<img src="/hero.webp" alt="Hero" className="rounded-3xl" />} />
Grid
A compact header followed by prominent, clickable feature cards. Ideal as a documentation hub that routes visitors to the right section quickly.
Documentation
Explore guides, API references, and examples to get the most out of the platform.
Code
<LandingPage variant="grid" title="Documentation" description="Explore guides, API references, and examples to get the most out of the platform." features={[ { icon: <RocketIcon />, title: "Getting Started", description: "Set up your account and make your first request.", href: "/getting-started", }, { icon: <BookOpenIcon />, title: "Guides", description: "Step-by-step tutorials for common use cases.", href: "/guides", }, { icon: <CodeIcon />, title: "API Reference", description: "Complete reference for every endpoint and type.", href: "/api", }, { icon: <WebhookIcon />, title: "Webhooks", description: "Listen to events and build real-time integrations.", href: "/webhooks", }, ]} />
Props
|Prop
|Type
|Description
variant
"hero" | "split" | "grid"
|Layout variant. Defaults to
"hero".
title
ReactNode
|Main headline. Required.
eyebrow
ReactNode
|Short label displayed above the title.
description
ReactNode
|Supporting text below the title.
actions
LandingPageAction[]
|Call-to-action buttons. Each action has
label,
href, and an optional Button
variant.
features
LandingPageFeature[]
|Feature cards with optional
icon,
title,
description, and
href (making the card a link).
aside
ReactNode
|Side content for the
split variant (image, code sample, …).
children
ReactNode
|Additional content rendered below the built-in sections.
className
string
|Additional classes for the outer
<section>.
Links
href values in
actions and
features are rendered as client-side router links for internal
paths (e.g.
/getting-started) and as regular links opening in a new tab for external URLs (e.g.
https://github.com/...).
Customization
- Buttons: The first action defaults to the primary button style, all following actions to
outline. Override per action with
variant(any Button variant).
- Rich titles:
title,
description, and
eyebrowaccept any React node, so you can use custom markup like highlighted words:
title={<>Ship <span className="text-primary">faster</span></>}.
- Extra sections: Pass
childrento append your own sections (testimonials, pricing, …) below the built-in layout.
- Page metadata: Combine with the Head component to set the page title:
Code
import { Head, LandingPage } from "zudoku/components"; <LandingPage title="Build with our API"> <Head> <title>Home</title> </Head> </LandingPage>;