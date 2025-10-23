Configuration LLM-Friendly Documentation Export

Zudoku can generate LLM-friendly versions of your documentation following the llms.txt specification.

During build, three types of files are generated:

.md files - Individual pages with frontmatter removed

- Individual pages with frontmatter removed llms.txt - Summary with links to all pages

- Summary with links to all pages llms-full.txt - Complete documentation in one file

All features are enabled by default.

Configuration

The llms configuration is nested under the docs configuration:

zudoku.config.tsx zudoku.config.tsx export default { docs: { files: "pages/**/*.{md,mdx}" , // Your markdown files llms: { publishMarkdown: true , // Generate .md files llmsTxt: true , // Generate llms.txt llmsTxtFull: true , // Generate llms-full.txt includeProtected: false , // Exclude protected routes }, }, };

All options are disabled by default.

publishMarkdown

Generates .md files for each page without frontmatter. Pages at /docs/quickstart are also accessible at /docs/quickstart.md .

llmsTxt

Generates an llms.txt file with links to all documentation pages:

llms.txt llms.txt # Documentation - [ Quickstart ]( /docs/quickstart.md ): Get started with Zudoku - [ Writing ]( /docs/writing.md ): A guide to writing documentation

llmsTxtFull

Generates llms-full.txt containing the complete content of all pages.

includeProtected

By default, protected routes are excluded. Set to true to include them.

Output

Generated files are available at:

Code dist/ ├── llms.txt # Summary with links ├── llms-full.txt # Complete documentation └── docs/ ├── quickstart.md # Individual page markdown ├── writing.md └── ...

Redirect pages, error pages (400, 404, 500), and protected routes are automatically excluded.