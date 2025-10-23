Configuration
LLM-Friendly Documentation Export
Zudoku can generate LLM-friendly versions of your documentation following the llms.txt specification.
During build, three types of files are generated:
.mdfiles - Individual pages with frontmatter removed
llms.txt- Summary with links to all pages
llms-full.txt- Complete documentation in one file
All features are enabled by default.
Configuration
The
llms configuration is nested under the
docs configuration:
zudoku.config.tsx
export default { docs: { files: "pages/**/*.{md,mdx}", // Your markdown files llms: { publishMarkdown: true, // Generate .md files llmsTxt: true, // Generate llms.txt llmsTxtFull: true, // Generate llms-full.txt includeProtected: false, // Exclude protected routes }, }, };
All options are disabled by default.
publishMarkdown
Generates
.md files for each page without frontmatter. Pages at
/docs/quickstart are also
accessible at
/docs/quickstart.md.
llmsTxt
Generates an
llms.txt file with links to all documentation pages:
llms.txt
# Documentation - [Quickstart](/docs/quickstart.md): Get started with Zudoku - [Writing](/docs/writing.md): A guide to writing documentation
llmsTxtFull
Generates
llms-full.txt containing the complete content of all pages.
includeProtected
By default, protected routes are excluded. Set to
true to include them.
Output
Generated files are available at:
Code
dist/ ├── llms.txt # Summary with links ├── llms-full.txt # Complete documentation └── docs/ ├── quickstart.md # Individual page markdown ├── writing.md └── ...
Redirect pages, error pages (400, 404, 500), and protected routes are automatically excluded.
