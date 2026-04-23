Copy page Extending Hooks

Zudoku exposes a set of React hooks that let you read and interact with the runtime state of your site from custom components, MDX pages, plugins, and slots. All hooks are available from the zudoku/hooks entry point.

Code Code import { useAuth, useVerifiedEmail, useRefreshUserProfile, useZudoku, useCache, useEvent, useExposedProps, useTheme, useMDXComponents, } from "zudoku/hooks" ;

useAuth

The useAuth hook is the primary way to interact with authentication in Zudoku. It returns the current auth state along with the actions needed to sign users in and out. It works with any of the supported authentication providers.

Code Code import { useAuth } from "zudoku/hooks" ; const { isAuthEnabled , isAuthenticated , isPending , profile , login , logout , signup } = useAuth ();

Returned values

Property Type Description isAuthEnabled boolean true if an authentication provider is configured in zudoku.config.ts . When false , the action methods will throw if called. isAuthenticated boolean Whether a user is currently signed in. isPending boolean true while the provider is still initializing or restoring a session. Use this to render loading states and avoid flashing UI. profile UserProfile | null The authenticated user's profile, or null when signed out. See User profile. providerData ProviderData | null Raw provider-specific data (for example the Supabase session or Firebase user). Useful when you need access to provider-only features. login (options?: AuthActionOptions) => Promise<void> Starts the sign-in flow. Redirects back to the current page by default. logout () => Promise<void> Signs the user out. signup (options?: AuthActionOptions) => Promise<void> Starts the sign-up flow, if the provider supports it. Redirects back to the current page by default.

AuthActionOptions accepts:

Code Code type AuthActionOptions = { /** URL to redirect to after the action completes. Defaults to the current page. */ redirectTo ?: string ; /** Replace the current history entry instead of pushing a new one. */ replace ?: boolean ; };

User profile

When isAuthenticated is true , profile is populated with the fields returned by the provider's user info endpoint:

Code Code type UserProfile = { sub : string ; email : string | undefined ; emailVerified : boolean ; name : string | undefined ; pictureUrl : string | undefined ; // Any additional claims returned by the provider [ key : string ] : string | boolean | undefined ; };

Example: sign-in button

Code Code import { useAuth } from "zudoku/hooks" ; import { Button } from "zudoku/ui/Button.js" ; export const AuthButton = () => { const { isAuthenticated , isPending , profile , login , logout } = useAuth (); if (isPending) { return < Button disabled >Loading…</ Button >; } if ( ! isAuthenticated) { return < Button onClick = {() => login ()}>Sign in</ Button >; } return ( < div className = "flex items-center gap-2" > < span >Hi, {profile?.name ?? profile?.email}</ span > < Button onClick = {() => logout ()}>Sign out</ Button > </ div > ); };

Example: gating content

Code Code import { useAuth } from "zudoku/hooks" ; export const PremiumContent = ({ children } : { children : React . ReactNode }) => { const { isAuthenticated , isPending , login } = useAuth (); if (isPending) return null ; if ( ! isAuthenticated) { return ( < button type = "button" onClick = {() => login ({ redirectTo: window.location.href })}> Sign in to view this content </ button > ); } return <>{children}</>; };

For route-level gating, prefer the declarative protected routes configuration.

useVerifiedEmail

Returns the current user's email verification state and exposes helpers to refresh it or request a new verification email. Use this in components that show verification banners or block actions until the user has verified their address.

Code Code import { useVerifiedEmail } from "zudoku/hooks" ; const { email , isVerified , supportsEmailVerification , refresh , requestEmailVerification } = useVerifiedEmail ();

Property Type Description email string | undefined The user's email address, if any. isVerified boolean | undefined Whether the provider reports the email as verified. undefined when no profile is available (e.g. signed out or pending). supportsEmailVerification boolean true when the provider implements a requestEmailVerification method. refresh () => void Re-fetch the user profile from the provider — useful after the user verifies in another tab. requestEmailVerification (options?: AuthActionOptions) => Promise<void> Triggers the provider's "resend verification email" flow.

The hook automatically refreshes the profile when the window regains focus so isVerified updates after the user completes verification elsewhere.

useRefreshUserProfile

Low-level hook that re-fetches the authenticated user's profile from the configured provider. Most applications do not need to call this directly — useAuth already invokes it, and useVerifiedEmail exposes a more ergonomic refresh() . Reach for it when you need fine-grained control over the underlying React Query.

Code Code import { useRefreshUserProfile } from "zudoku/hooks" ; const { refetch , isFetching } = useRefreshUserProfile ({ refetchOnWindowFocus: "always" });

It returns the full React Query UseQueryResult .

useZudoku

Returns the global ZudokuContext — the object that holds navigation, auth, plugins, the React Query client, and user-configured options. Use it when you need access to app configuration that isn't exposed by a more specific hook.

Code Code import { useZudoku } from "zudoku/hooks" ; const { options , navigation , queryClient , addEventListener , emitEvent } = useZudoku ();

Must be called inside the ZudokuProvider (i.e. inside any Zudoku page or slot). Calling it outside throws.

useEvent

Subscribes to Zudoku events (such as navigation or authentication changes) with automatic cleanup. See the Events page for the full guide and the list of available events.

Code Code import { useEvent } from "zudoku/hooks" ; // Access the latest event payload. When called without a callback, useEvent // returns the event's argument tuple — destructure it to get the payload. const [ locationEvent ] = useEvent ( "location" ) ?? []; // Or transform the payload with a callback const pathname = useEvent ( "location" , ({ to }) => to.pathname); // Or run a side effect only useEvent ( "auth" , ({ prev , next }) => { if ( ! prev.isAuthenticated && next.isAuthenticated) { trackSignIn (next.profile); } });

useExposedProps

Convenience wrapper around React Router's hooks. Returns the props Zudoku passes to custom-page navigation entries, so you get the same shape whether you're writing a page component or a slot.

Code Code import { useExposedProps } from "zudoku/hooks" ; const { location , navigate , params , searchParams , setSearchParams } = useExposedProps ();

useCache

Invalidates Zudoku's internal React Query caches. Today this supports API_IDENTITIES , which is useful when you change something that affects the identities available to the API playground (for example after a user creates a new API key).

Code Code import { useCache } from "zudoku/hooks" ; const { invalidateCache } = useCache (); await invalidateCache ( "API_IDENTITIES" );

Re-exported hooks

For convenience, Zudoku re-exports two hooks from its underlying libraries:

useTheme from next-themes — read or change the active color scheme ( light , dark , or system ).

from — read or change the active color scheme ( , , or ). useMDXComponents from @mdx-js/react — access the MDX component mapping when rendering MDX content inside a custom component.

Code Code import { useMDXComponents, useTheme } from "zudoku/hooks" ;