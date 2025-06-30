Writing MDX

Zudoku supports MDX files for creating rich content pages. MDX is a markdown format that allows you to include JSX components in your markdown files.

Getting Started

To use MDX in your documentation, simply create files with the .mdx extension instead of .md . These files work exactly like regular markdown files but with all MDX features unlocked - you can write normal markdown content and add JSX components whenever needed.

Code docs/ ├── my-page.md # Regular markdown ├── my-mdx-page.mdx # MDX with JSX support

Custom Components

Zudoku supports the use of custom components in your MDX files. This allows you to create reusable components that can be used across multiple pages.

You can create a custom component in your project and reference it in the Zudoku Configuration file.

For example, create the <MyCustomComponent /> component in a file called MyCustomComponent.tsx in the src directory at the root of your project.

Code ( tsx ) export default function MyCustomComponent () { return < div >My Custom Component</ div >; }

In Zudoku Configuration you will need to import the component and add it to the customComponents option in the configuration.

zudoku.config.ts ( ts ) import MyCustomComponent from "./src/MyCustomComponent" ; const config : ZudokuConfig = { // ... mdx: { components: { MyCustomComponent, }, }, // ... }; export default config;