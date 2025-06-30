Writing Frontmatter

Frontmatter is metadata written in YAML format at the beginning of markdown files, enclosed between triple dashes ( --- ). It allows you to configure various aspects of your pages without affecting the visible content.

In Zudoku, frontmatter enables you to customize page titles, descriptions, navigation settings, and other document properties. Here are all the supported properties:

Properties

title

Sets the page title that appears in the browser tab and as the document title.

Code ( md ) --- title : My Page Title ---

description

Provides a description for the page, which can be used for SEO and content summaries.

Code ( md ) --- description : This page explains how to use Zudoku's markdown features. ---

category

Assigns the page to a specific category for organizational purposes. This will be shown above the main heading of the document.

Code ( md ) --- category : Getting Started ---

Deprecated ( sidebar_label )

Sets a custom label for the page in the sidebar navigation, allowing you to use a shorter or different title than the main page title.

Code ( md ) --- title : My Very Long Documentation Page Title navigation_label : Short Title ---

Deprecated ( sidebar_icon )

Specifies a Lucide icon to display next to the page in the sidebar navigation.

Code ( md ) --- navigation_icon : compass ---

toc

Controls whether the table of contents is displayed for the page. Set to false to hide the table of contents.

Code ( md ) --- toc : false ---

Controls whether the previous/next page navigation is displayed at the bottom of the page. Set to true to disable it.

Code ( md ) --- disable_pager : true ---

Complete Example

Here's an example showing multiple frontmatter properties used together:

documentation.md ( md ) --- title : Advanced Configuration Guide description : Learn how to configure advanced features in Zudoku category : Configuration navigation_label : Advanced Config navigation_icon : settings toc : true disable_pager : false --- This page content follows the frontmatter...