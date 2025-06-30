Markdown
Zudoku supports GitHub Flavored Markdown (GFM) with additional features for creating rich documentation.
Basic Formatting
Headers
Use
# to create headers. The number of
# symbols determines the header level:
Code(md)
# H1 Header ## H2 Header ### H3 Header #### H4 Header ##### H5 Header ###### H6 Header
Text Formatting
Code(mdx)
**Bold text** _Italic text_ ~~Strikethrough text~~ `Inline code`
Lists
Unordered lists:
Code(md)
- Item 1 - Item 2 - Nested item - Another nested item
Ordered lists:
Code(md)
1. First item 2. Second item 1. Nested item 2. Another nested item
Links and Images
Code(md)
[Link text](https://example.com) ![Image alt text](image.jpg)
Tables
Code(md)
| Header 1 | Header 2 | Header 3 | | -------- | -------- | -------- | | Cell 1 | Cell 2 | Cell 3 | | Cell 4 | Cell 5 | Cell 6 |
Blockquotes
Code(md)
> This is a blockquote > > It can span multiple lines
Frontmatter
Frontmatter allows you to configure page metadata using YAML at the beginning of your markdown files:
Code(md)
--- title: My Page Title description: Page description for SEO navigation_icon: book category: Getting Started --- Your markdown content starts here...
Common frontmatter properties include
title,
description,
sidebar_icon, and
category. For a complete list of supported properties, see the Frontmatter documentation.
MDX Support
Zudoku supports MDX, allowing you to use JSX components within your markdown:
my-page.mdx(mdx)
import MyCustomComponent from "./MyCustomComponent"; # Regular Markdown This is regular markdown content. <MyCustomComponent prop="value" /> You can mix markdown and JSX seamlessly.
MDX enables you to create interactive documentation with custom React components. Learn more in the MDX documentation.
Syntax Highlighting
Zudoku uses Shiki for syntax highlighting in code blocks:
Code(md)
```javascript function greet(name) { console.log(`Hello, ${name}!`); } ```
Advanced features:
- Line highlighting:
{1,3-5}
- Word highlighting:
/keyword/
- Line numbers:
showLineNumbers
- Titles:
title="filename.js"
Code
```tsx {4-5} /useState/ title="Counter.tsx" showLineNumbers import { useState } from "react"; function Counter() { const [count, setCount] = useState(0); return <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>{count}</button>; } ```
Counter.tsx(tsx)
import { useState } from "react"; function Counter() { const [count, setCount] = useState(0); return <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>{count}</button>; }
For complete syntax highlighting documentation, see Code Blocks.
Additional Features
Zudoku also supports:
- Admonitions - Callout boxes for notes, warnings, and tips
- Task lists with checkboxes
- Emoji support :tada:
- Automatic link detection
Task Lists
Code(md)
- [x] Completed task - [ ] Incomplete task - [ ] Another task
Collapsible Sections
You can create collapsible content using HTML
<details> and
<summary> tags:
Code(html)
<details> <summary>Click to expand</summary> This content is hidden by default and can be expanded by clicking the summary. You can include any markdown content here: - Lists - **Bold text** - Code blocks - Images </details>
