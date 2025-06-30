Writing Markdown

Zudoku supports GitHub Flavored Markdown (GFM) with additional features for creating rich documentation.

Basic Formatting

Headers

Use # to create headers. The number of # symbols determines the header level:

Code ( md ) # H1 Header ## H2 Header ### H3 Header #### H4 Header ##### H5 Header ###### H6 Header

Text Formatting

Code ( mdx ) ** Bold text ** _ Italic text _ ~~ Strikethrough text ~~ ` Inline code `

Bold text

Italic text

Strikethrough text

Inline code

Lists

Unordered lists:

Code ( md ) - Item 1 - Item 2 - Nested item - Another nested item

Ordered lists:

Code ( md ) 1. First item 2. Second item 1. Nested item 2. Another nested item

See list examples Unordered list: Item 1

Item 2 Nested item Another nested item

Ordered list: First item Second item Nested item Another nested item

Code ( md ) [ Link text ]( https://example.com ) ![ Image alt text ]( image.jpg )

See link and image examples Link text

Tables

Code ( md ) | Header 1 | Header 2 | Header 3 | | -------- | -------- | -------- | | Cell 1 | Cell 2 | Cell 3 | | Cell 4 | Cell 5 | Cell 6 |

See table example Header 1 Header 2 Header 3 Cell 1 Cell 2 Cell 3 Cell 4 Cell 5 Cell 6

Blockquotes

Code ( md ) > This is a blockquote > > It can span multiple lines

See blockquote example This is a blockquote It can span multiple lines

Frontmatter

Frontmatter allows you to configure page metadata using YAML at the beginning of your markdown files:

Code ( md ) --- title : My Page Title description : Page description for SEO navigation_icon : book category : Getting Started --- Your markdown content starts here...

Common frontmatter properties include title , description , sidebar_icon , and category . For a complete list of supported properties, see the Frontmatter documentation.

MDX Support

Zudoku supports MDX, allowing you to use JSX components within your markdown:

my-page.mdx ( mdx ) import MyCustomComponent from "./MyCustomComponent" ; # Regular Markdown This is regular markdown content. < MyCustomComponent prop = "value" /> You can mix markdown and JSX seamlessly.

MDX enables you to create interactive documentation with custom React components. Learn more in the MDX documentation.

Syntax Highlighting

Zudoku uses Shiki for syntax highlighting in code blocks:

Code ( md ) ```javascript function greet ( name ) { console. log ( `Hello, ${ name }!` ); } ```

Advanced features:

Line highlighting: {1,3-5}

Word highlighting: /keyword/

Line numbers: showLineNumbers

Titles: title="filename.js"

Code ```tsx {4-5} /useState/ title="Counter.tsx" showLineNumbers import { useState } from "react"; function Counter() { const [count, setCount] = useState(0); return <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>{count}</button>; } ```

See advanced features example Counter.tsx ( tsx ) import { useState } from "react" ; function Counter () { const [ count , setCount ] = useState ( 0 ); return < button onClick = {() => setCount (count + 1 )}>{count}</ button >; }

For complete syntax highlighting documentation, see Code Blocks.

Additional Features

Zudoku also supports:

Admonitions - Callout boxes for notes, warnings, and tips

Task lists with checkboxes

Emoji support :tada:

Automatic link detection

Task Lists

Code ( md ) - [ x ] Completed task - [ ] Incomplete task - [ ] Another task

See task list example Completed task

Completed task Incomplete task

Incomplete task Another task

Collapsible Sections

You can create collapsible content using HTML <details> and <summary> tags:

Code ( html ) < details > < summary >Click to expand</ summary > This content is hidden by default and can be expanded by clicking the summary. You can include any markdown content here: - Lists - **Bold text** - Code blocks - Images </ details >

Click to expand This content is hidden by default and can be expanded by clicking the summary. You can include any markdown content here: Lists

Bold text

Code blocks

Images