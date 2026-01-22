Apache & Nginx Copy page

Zudoku generates static HTML files for each page during build. Your server must be configured to serve these files correctly.

Apache

Create a .htaccess file in your document root (alongside index.html ):

Code RewriteEngine On RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME}.html -f RewriteRule ^(.*)$ $1.html [L] RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d RewriteRule ^ index.html [L]

Requires mod_rewrite enabled and AllowOverride All in your Apache configuration.

Nginx

Add a try_files directive to your server block:

Code server { listen 80; server_name example.com; root /var/www/html; index index.html; location / { try_files $uri $uri.html $uri/ /index.html; } }