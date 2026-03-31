Copy page Guides Documenting MCP Servers

Zudoku can render a dedicated MCP endpoint UI for any OpenAPI operation that has the x-mcp-server extension. When detected, the operation page replaces the standard request/response view with an MCP card showing the endpoint URL, a copy button, and tabbed installation instructions for Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, VS Code, and a generic config.

Adding the extension

Add the x-mcp-server extension to an operation in your OpenAPI spec. While MCP servers typically use POST , the extension works on any HTTP method:

openapi.json (paths section) openapi.json (paths section) { "paths" : { "/mcp" : { "post" : { "summary" : "My MCP Server" , "description" : "MCP endpoint for querying documentation." , "operationId" : "mcpEndpoint" , "x-mcp-server" : { "name" : "my-mcp-server" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "tools" : [ { "name" : "search_docs" , "description" : "Search the documentation" }, { "name" : "get_page" , "description" : "Retrieve a specific documentation page" } ] }, "responses" : { "200" : { "description" : "MCP response" } } } } } }

The UI will display beneath the operation heading, showing the full MCP URL derived from the server URL and the operation path.

You can also use the shorthand "x-mcp-server": true to enable the MCP UI without specifying any metadata. In this case, the operation's summary is used as the server name.

Extension properties

Property Type Required Description name string No Display name used in the generated client configuration snippets. Falls back to the operation summary , then "mcp-server" version string No Version metadata (included for completeness; not currently rendered in UI) tools array No Tools metadata (used by Zuplo enrichment; not currently rendered in UI)

Each tool in the tools array has:

Property Type Required Description name string Yes Tool name description string No Human-readable tool description

MCP URL resolution

The displayed MCP URL is constructed from the server URL of the API and the path of the operation. The server URL comes from the OpenAPI servers array (or the operation-level servers override if present).

For example, with this configuration:

Code Code { "servers" : [{ "url" : "https://api.example.com" }], "paths" : { "/mcp/docs" : { "post" : { "x-mcp-server" : { "name" : "docs-mcp" }, "responses" : { "200" : { "description" : "OK" } } } } } }

The displayed MCP URL will be https://api.example.com/mcp/docs .

Complete example

This is a minimal but complete OpenAPI spec that produces an MCP endpoint page:

mcp-api.json mcp-api.json { "openapi" : "3.0.3" , "info" : { "title" : "Documentation MCP Server" , "version" : "1.0.0" }, "servers" : [ { "url" : "https://api.example.com" , "description" : "Production" } ], "paths" : { "/mcp" : { "post" : { "tags" : [ "MCP" ], "summary" : "Documentation MCP Server" , "description" : "MCP endpoint powered by Inkeep for searching and querying documentation." , "operationId" : "mcpEndpoint" , "x-mcp-server" : { "name" : "example-docs" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "tools" : [ { "name" : "search_docs" , "description" : "Search the documentation" } ] }, "responses" : { "200" : { "description" : "MCP response" } } } } } }

Then reference this spec in your Zudoku config (see API Reference for full apis configuration):

zudoku.config.tsx zudoku.config.tsx import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku" ; const config : ZudokuConfig = { apis: [ { type: "file" , input: "./mcp-api.json" , path: "mcp" , }, ], navigation: [ { type: "link" , label: "MCP Server" , to: "/mcp" , icon: "bot" , }, ], }; export default config;

You can see a live example of this in the Cosmo Cargo demo.

Generated UI

When Zudoku detects the x-mcp-server extension on an operation, the page shows:

MCP Endpoint card with the full URL and a copy button

with the full URL and a copy button AI Tool Configuration tabs with setup instructions for: Claude — claude_desktop_config.json using native HTTP transport ChatGPT — connector setup via Settings Cursor — mcp.json configuration (global or project-level) VS Code — .vscode/mcp.json for GitHub Copilot Generic — standard mcp.json format compatible with most MCP clients

tabs with setup instructions for:

The standard method badge, request body, parameters, and sidecar panels are hidden for MCP endpoints since they use a different interaction model.

Using with Zuplo

If you are using Zuplo to host your API, the x-mcp-server extension is automatically added to POST operations that use the mcpServerHandler . No manual schema changes are needed. See the Zuplo MCP documentation for details.