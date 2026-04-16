Use x-mcp to document MCP (Model Context Protocol) server
metadata in your OpenAPI description. This extension describes the MCP server capabilities, tools,
resources, and prompts at the document root.
Support for rendering x-mcp in Zudoku is currently in development. For now, if you want to mark
individual operations as MCP endpoints with full UI support, use the
x-mcp-server extension.
Location
The x-mcp extension is added at the Root Object level — the outermost level of the OpenAPI
description.
Option
Type
Description
x-mcp
MCP Object
MCP server description and configuration
MCP Object
Property
Type
Required
Description
protocolVersion
string
Yes
The MCP protocol version supported by the server.
servers
[Server Object]
No
A list of server objects used to add one or more target endpoints for the MCP server.
capabilities
Capabilities Object
No
Server capabilities including supported features like logging, prompts, resources, and tools.
Prompt capabilities configuration with optional listChanged boolean property.
resources
object
Resource capabilities configuration with optional subscribe and listChanged boolean properties.
tools
object
Tool capabilities configuration with optional listChanged boolean property.
Tool Object
Property
Type
Required
Description
name
string
Yes
The name of the tool.
title
string
No
Title of the tool.
description
string
Yes
Description of what the tool does.
tags
[string]
No
Tags for the tool.
inputSchema
object
No
JSON Schema describing the expected input parameters for the tool.
outputSchema
object or string
No
JSON Schema describing the tool's output, or a reference to a schema component.
security
[object]
No
Security requirements for the tool, following OpenAPI security scheme format.
Resource Object
Property
Type
Required
Description
name
string
Yes
The name of the resource.
description
string
No
Description of the resource.
uri
string
No
URI template for accessing the resource.
mimeType
string
No
MIME type of the resource content.
Prompt Object
Property
Type
Required
Description
name
string
Yes
The name of the prompt.
title
string
No
Title of the prompt.
description
string
No
Description of the prompt.
arguments
[Argument Object]
No
Array of arguments for the prompt.
Argument Object
Property
Type
Required
Description
name
string
Yes
The name of the argument.
description
string
No
Description of the argument.
required
boolean
No
Whether the argument is required.
Example
The following example shows an OpenAPI description with an x-mcp extension that defines an MCP
server with OAuth2 security, multiple tools, and schema components:
Code
openapi: 3.2.0info: version: 1.0.0 title: API Clients MCP license: name: MITservers: - url: http://localhost:8080/mcppaths: {}x-mcp: protocolVersion: "2025-06-18" capabilities: logging: {} prompts: listChanged: true resources: subscribe: true tools: listChanged: true tools: - name: clients/get description: Get a list of clients with all scopes in a service domain. inputSchema: type: object properties: clientId: type: string description: The ID of the client to get. outputSchema: $ref: "#/components/schemas/Client" security: - OAuth2: - read - name: clients/list description: Get a list of clients with all scopes in a service domain. inputSchema: type: object properties: paginationToken: type: string description: The pagination token to get the next page of clients. outputSchema: type: object properties: clients: type: array items: $ref: "#/components/schemas/Client" paginationToken: type: string description: The pagination token to get the next page of clients. resources: []components: securitySchemes: OAuth2: type: oauth2 flows: clientCredentials: tokenUrl: http://localhost:8080/mcp/token scopes: read: Read access write: Write access schemas: Client: type: object properties: clientId: type: number description: The ID of the client. scopes: type: array items: type: string description: The scopes of the client. required: - clientId - scopes