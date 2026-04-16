Supported Extensions
x-zudoku-playground-enabled
Use
x-zudoku-playground-enabled to show or hide the interactive API playground for a specific
operation. By default, the playground is shown for all operations unless globally disabled via the
disablePlayground option.
Location
The extension is added at the Operation Object level.
|Option
|Type
|Description
x-zudoku-playground-enabled
boolean
|Show (
true) or hide (
false) the playground.
x-explorer-enabled
boolean
|Alias for
x-zudoku-playground-enabled.
Both extensions are checked — if either is explicitly set, that value is used. If neither is set,
the playground visibility falls back to the global
disablePlayground configuration.
Example
Code
paths: /users: get: summary: List users x-zudoku-playground-enabled: true responses: "200": description: Successful response /webhooks/trigger: post: summary: Trigger webhook x-zudoku-playground-enabled: false responses: "200": description: Accepted
In this example,
List users shows the playground while
Trigger webhook hides it regardless of
the global setting.
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