Copy page Supported Extensions x-mcp-server

Use x-mcp-server to mark an individual OpenAPI operation as an MCP (Model Context Protocol) endpoint. When Zudoku detects this extension, it replaces the standard request/response view with a dedicated MCP card showing the endpoint URL, a copy button, and tabbed installation instructions for popular AI clients.

The x-mcp-server extension is applied at the operation level to mark specific endpoints. If you want to describe an entire MCP server at the root level of your OpenAPI document, see the x-mcp extension.

Location

The x-mcp-server extension is added at the Operation Object level.

Option Type Description x-mcp-server boolean or MCP Server Object Marks the operation as an MCP server endpoint.

MCP Server Object

When using the object form, the following properties are available:

Property Type Required Description name string No Display name used in the generated client configuration snippets. Falls back to the operation summary , then "mcp-server" version string No Version metadata tools [Tool Object] No Array of tools provided by the MCP server

Each item in the tools array:

Property Type Required Description name string Yes Tool name description string No Human-readable tool description

MCP URL resolution

The displayed MCP URL is constructed from the server URL of the API and the path of the operation. The server URL comes from the OpenAPI servers array (or the operation-level servers override if present).

Examples

Boolean shorthand

Use true to enable MCP UI without specifying metadata. The operation's summary is used as the server name.

Code Code paths : /mcp : post : summary : My MCP Server x-mcp-server : true responses : "200" : description : MCP response

Object form

Code Code paths : /mcp : post : summary : My MCP Server x-mcp-server : name : my-mcp-server version : 1.0.0 tools : - name : search_docs description : Search the documentation - name : get_page description : Retrieve a specific documentation page responses : "200" : description : MCP response

Generated UI

When detected, the operation page shows:

MCP Endpoint card with the full URL and a copy button

with the full URL and a copy button AI Tool Configuration tabs with setup instructions for: Claude — add via Connectors UI or claude mcp add CLI command ChatGPT — app setup via Settings → Apps → Advanced Settings Cursor — mcp.json configuration (global or project-level) VS Code — .vscode/mcp.json with native HTTP transport for GitHub Copilot Generic — standard mcp.json format compatible with most MCP clients

tabs with setup instructions for:

The standard method badge, request body, parameters, and sidecar panels are hidden for MCP endpoints.

For a full walkthrough including Zudoku configuration, see the Documenting MCP Servers guide.