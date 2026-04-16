x-mcp-server
Use
x-mcp-server to mark an individual OpenAPI operation as an
MCP (Model Context Protocol) endpoint. When Zudoku detects this
extension, it replaces the standard request/response view with a dedicated MCP card showing the
endpoint URL, a copy button, and tabbed installation instructions for popular AI clients.
The
x-mcp-server extension is applied at the operation level to mark specific endpoints. If
you want to describe an entire MCP server at the root level of your OpenAPI document, see the
x-mcp extension.
Location
The
x-mcp-server extension is added at the Operation Object level.
|Option
|Type
|Description
x-mcp-server
boolean or
MCP Server Object
|Marks the operation as an MCP server endpoint.
MCP Server Object
When using the object form, the following properties are available:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
string
|No
|Display name used in the generated client configuration snippets. Falls back to the operation
summary, then
"mcp-server"
version
string
|No
|Version metadata
tools
[Tool Object]
|No
|Array of tools provided by the MCP server
Each item in the
tools array:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
string
|Yes
|Tool name
description
string
|No
|Human-readable tool description
MCP URL resolution
The displayed MCP URL is constructed from the server URL of the API and the path of the
operation. The server URL comes from the OpenAPI
servers array (or the operation-level
servers
override if present).
Examples
Boolean shorthand
Use
true to enable MCP UI without specifying metadata. The operation's
summary is used as the
server name.
Code
paths: /mcp: post: summary: My MCP Server x-mcp-server: true responses: "200": description: MCP response
Object form
Code
paths: /mcp: post: summary: My MCP Server x-mcp-server: name: my-mcp-server version: 1.0.0 tools: - name: search_docs description: Search the documentation - name: get_page description: Retrieve a specific documentation page responses: "200": description: MCP response
Generated UI
When detected, the operation page shows:
- MCP Endpoint card with the full URL and a copy button
- AI Tool Configuration tabs with setup instructions for:
- Claude — add via Connectors UI or
claude mcp addCLI command
- ChatGPT — app setup via Settings → Apps → Advanced Settings
- Cursor —
mcp.jsonconfiguration (global or project-level)
- VS Code —
.vscode/mcp.jsonwith native HTTP transport for GitHub Copilot
- Generic — standard
mcp.jsonformat compatible with most MCP clients
- Claude — add via Connectors UI or
The standard method badge, request body, parameters, and sidecar panels are hidden for MCP endpoints.
For a full walkthrough including Zudoku configuration, see the Documenting MCP Servers guide.