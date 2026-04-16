Copy page Supported Extensions x-tagGroups

Use x-tagGroups to organize tags into named groups in the API navigation sidebar. Without this extension, tags appear as a flat list. With tag groups, related tags are nested under group headings.

Location

The extension is added at the Root Object level — the outermost level of the OpenAPI description.

Option Type Description x-tagGroups [Tag Group Object] Array of tag groups for navigation layout.

Tag Group Object

Property Type Required Description name string Yes Display name for the group in the sidebar. tags [string] Yes Array of tag names to include in this group.

Example

Code Code openapi : 3.1.0 info : title : Shipping API version : 1.0.0 tags : - name : Packages - name : Parcels - name : Letters - name : Tracking - name : Billing x-tagGroups : - name : Shipment tags : - Packages - Parcels - Letters - name : Management tags : - Tracking - Billing

This produces a sidebar like:

Code Shipment ├── Packages ├── Parcels └── Letters Management ├── Tracking └── Billing

Tags not included in any group are appended after the defined groups.