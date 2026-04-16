Supported Extensions
x-tagGroups
Use
x-tagGroups to organize tags into named groups in the API navigation sidebar. Without this
extension, tags appear as a flat list. With tag groups, related tags are nested under group
headings.
Location
The extension is added at the Root Object level — the outermost level of the OpenAPI description.
|Option
|Type
|Description
x-tagGroups
[Tag Group Object]
|Array of tag groups for navigation layout.
Tag Group Object
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
string
|Yes
|Display name for the group in the sidebar.
tags
[string]
|Yes
|Array of tag names to include in this group.
Example
Code
openapi: 3.1.0 info: title: Shipping API version: 1.0.0 tags: - name: Packages - name: Parcels - name: Letters - name: Tracking - name: Billing x-tagGroups: - name: Shipment tags: - Packages - Parcels - Letters - name: Management tags: - Tracking - Billing
This produces a sidebar like:
Code
Shipment ├── Packages ├── Parcels └── Letters Management ├── Tracking └── Billing
Tags not included in any group are appended after the defined groups.
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