Blog
Zudoku can publish a blog next to your documentation and API reference. Posts are Markdown or MDX files in a folder of your project: add a file and it shows up in the blog, with a paginated index, tag pages, a "Recent posts" sidebar and an RSS feed.
Beta
The blog plugin is in beta. Its options, frontmatter fields and generated URLs may still change in a minor release. Feedback is welcome in GitHub issues.
Enable the blog
Add the blog plugin to the
plugins of your config. Every option has a default:
zudoku.config.tsx
import { blogPlugin } from "zudoku/plugins/blog"; export default { plugins: [blogPlugin()], };
Then put your posts in the
blog folder at the root of your project:
File tree
blog/ ├── 2025-03-14-hello-world.md → /blog/hello-world ├── 2025-04-02-launch-week/ │ ├── index.mdx → /blog/launch-week │ └── screenshot.png └── release-notes/ └── 2025-05-20-v2.md → /blog/release-notes/v2
To link to the blog from the top navigation, add a link to your navigation:
zudoku.config.tsx
export default { navigation: [ // ... { type: "link", to: "/blog", label: "Blog", icon: "newspaper" }, ], };
Writing posts
The file name sets the URL and the date of a post: a
YYYY-MM-DD- prefix is the publish date and
the rest is the slug. A post can also be a folder with an
index.md or
index.mdx file, which
keeps its images next to it. Folders that aren't dated stay part of the URL.
Some files are not posts:
- Other Markdown files in a post's folder, such as partials imported by its
index.mdxor a
README.md
- Files and folders whose name starts with
_, e.g.
_drafts/or
_snippet.mdx
- Posts whose URL is taken by the blog's own pages:
<path>/tags,
<path>/tags/*,
<path>/page/*and
<path>/rss.xml. These are skipped with a warning.
Link to other posts by their file, e.g.
[Launch](./2025-04-02-launch-week/index.mdx), and the link
points to the post's URL.
Posts support everything Markdown and MDX pages do, including admonitions, code blocks and React components.
blog/2025-03-14-hello-world.md
--- title: Hello World description: The first post on our new developer blog. authors: [jane] tags: [Announcements, API] --- This paragraph is the excerpt shown on the blog index page. ## A section The post continues here.
Frontmatter
|Field
|Description
title
|Title of the post. Defaults to the first
# Heading, which is then not repeated in the post body.
description
|Shown on the index page, in the feed and as the meta description. Defaults to the first paragraph.
date
|Publish date, e.g.
2025-03-14 or
2025-03-14T09:00:00Z. Defaults to the date in the file name, then the date of the commit that added the file (needs the full git history), then the file's modification time.
slug
|Overrides the URL:
slug: launch serves the post at
/blog/launch.
authors
|Author keys from
authors, or inline objects such as
{ name: "Jane Doe", title: "Engineer" }.
tags
|List of tags. Each tag gets a page listing its posts.
image
|Image used as
og:image when the post is shared. An absolute URL or a path in the
public folder, e.g.
/cover.png.
draft
|When
true, the post is only shown in development.
toc
|Set to
false to hide the table of contents.
seo
title and
description that override the browser title and meta description only.
Posts are sorted by date, newest first.
Plugin options
zudoku.config.tsx
import { blogPlugin } from "zudoku/plugins/blog"; export default { plugins: [ blogPlugin({ files: "/blog/**/*.{md,mdx}", path: "/blog", title: "Blog", description: "News and updates from the team.", postsPerPage: 10, showReadingTime: true, authors: { jane: { name: "Jane Doe", title: "Developer Advocate", url: "https://example.com/jane", imageUrl: "https://example.com/jane.png", }, }, sidebar: { title: "Recent posts", count: 5 }, feed: true, }), ], };
files
Type:
string | string[]
Default:
"/blog/**/*.{md,mdx}"
Glob patterns for the post files. Keep them outside of
docs.files so a post
isn't also published as a documentation page.
path
Type:
string
Default:
"/blog"
The route the blog is served under. The index is at
path, further index pages at
path/page/2,
tags at
path/tags and posts at
path/<slug>.
title and
description
Type:
string
Default:
"Blog" and none
Heading and introduction of the index page. Both are also used for the RSS feed.
postsPerPage
Type:
number
Default:
10
Number of posts on each page of the index.
showReadingTime
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Shows an estimated reading time next to the date of each post.
authors
Type:
Record<string, { name: string; title?: string; url?: string; imageUrl?: string }>
Default:
{}
Authors that posts reference by key in their
authors frontmatter, so their details are kept in one
place. Authors without an
imageUrl show their initial instead.
sidebar
Type:
{ title?: string; count?: number } | false
Default:
{ title: "Recent posts", count: 5 }
Lists the most recent posts in the sidebar of all blog pages. Set to
false to hide it.
feed
Type:
boolean
Default: on when a site URL is configured
Generates an RSS feed at
<path>/rss.xml and links it from every blog page. Feeds need absolute
links, so the site URL is taken from
canonicalUrlOrigin or
sitemap.siteUrl. Without either, no feed is generated.
Multiple blogs
Add the plugin once per blog, each with its own
files and
path, for example a blog and a
changelog:
zudoku.config.tsx
import { blogPlugin } from "zudoku/plugins/blog"; export default { plugins: [ blogPlugin({ files: "/blog/**/*.{md,mdx}", path: "/blog" }), blogPlugin({ files: "/changelog/**/*.{md,mdx}", path: "/changelog", title: "Changelog", sidebar: false, }), ], };