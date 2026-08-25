x-zudoku-type
Use
x-zudoku-type to change how Zudoku renders an entire OpenAPI document, instead of the default
REST API view.
Location
The extension is added at the Root Object level — the outermost level of the OpenAPI description.
|Option
|Type
|Description
x-zudoku-type
string
|The renderer to use for this document.
|Value
|Renders as
"mcp-catalog"
|A searchable, filterable catalog of the document's MCP servers.
Values Zudoku does not recognise are ignored with a build warning, and the document falls back to the default API view. This keeps a description written for a newer version of Zudoku building against an older one.
mcp-catalog
A catalog document renders as a single page listing every operation marked with
x-mcp-server as a card, in one grid that can be searched and filtered by tag.
Selecting a card opens the server's install instructions and its tool list.
Because the whole document becomes a catalog, a few things change:
- Only MCP servers are rendered. Operations without
x-mcp-serverare not shown, and the document contributes no sidebar entries, tag pages, or schema page. If you also want to document plain REST endpoints, put them in a separate OpenAPI document with its own
apisentry.
- Tags become filters rather than pages or headings. Each tag appears as a filter chip and as a
badge on its servers' cards; the grid itself stays flat. Servers without a tag are filed under
"Other". The active filter is kept in the URL as
?tag=, so a filtered view can be linked.
- Only the latest version is rendered. Catalog documents do not support version switching; a versioned API marked as a catalog warns at build time.
The extension is read while your schema is processed, so it applies to
type: "file" and
type: "raw" APIs.
type: "url" schemas are fetched in the browser after routing is decided, so
the flag has no effect on them.
Example
Code
openapi: 3.1.0 x-zudoku-type: mcp-catalog info: title: Employee MCP Servers version: 1.0.0 servers: - url: https://mcp.example.com tags: - name: CRM & Customer Operations paths: /v1/salesforce/sales-cloud/mcp: post: summary: Salesforce Sales Cloud description: Read-only access to accounts, opportunities and contacts. tags: - CRM & Customer Operations x-mcp-server: name: salesforce-sales-cloud version: 1.0.0 tools: - name: searchAccounts description: Find accounts by name, domain or owner.
This renders one catalog page with a single
Salesforce Sales Cloud card, reachable via a
CRM & Customer Operations filter chip. The card opens install snippets for Claude, ChatGPT,
Cursor, VS Code and Codex, alongside the server's tools.
Related
x-mcp-server— mark an individual operation as an MCP server