Copy page Supported Extensions x-zudoku-type

Use x-zudoku-type to change how Zudoku renders an entire OpenAPI document, instead of the default REST API view.

Location

The extension is added at the Root Object level — the outermost level of the OpenAPI description.

Option Type Description x-zudoku-type string The renderer to use for this document.

Value Renders as "mcp-catalog" A searchable, filterable catalog of the document's MCP servers.

Values Zudoku does not recognise are ignored with a build warning, and the document falls back to the default API view. This keeps a description written for a newer version of Zudoku building against an older one.

A catalog document renders as a single page listing every operation marked with x-mcp-server as a card, in one grid that can be searched and filtered by tag. Selecting a card opens the server's install instructions and its tool list.

Because the whole document becomes a catalog, a few things change:

Only MCP servers are rendered. Operations without x-mcp-server are not shown, and the document contributes no sidebar entries, tag pages, or schema page. If you also want to document plain REST endpoints, put them in a separate OpenAPI document with its own apis entry.

Operations without are not shown, and the document contributes no sidebar entries, tag pages, or schema page. If you also want to document plain REST endpoints, put them in a separate OpenAPI document with its own entry. Tags become filters rather than pages or headings. Each tag appears as a filter chip and as a badge on its servers' cards; the grid itself stays flat. Servers without a tag are filed under "Other". The active filter is kept in the URL as ?tag= , so a filtered view can be linked.

rather than pages or headings. Each tag appears as a filter chip and as a badge on its servers' cards; the grid itself stays flat. Servers without a tag are filed under "Other". The active filter is kept in the URL as , so a filtered view can be linked. Only the latest version is rendered. Catalog documents do not support version switching; a versioned API marked as a catalog warns at build time.

The extension is read while your schema is processed, so it applies to type: "file" and type: "raw" APIs. type: "url" schemas are fetched in the browser after routing is decided, so the flag has no effect on them.

Example

Code Code openapi : 3.1.0 x-zudoku-type : mcp-catalog info : title : Employee MCP Servers version : 1.0.0 servers : - url : https://mcp.example.com tags : - name : CRM & Customer Operations paths : /v1/salesforce/sales-cloud/mcp : post : summary : Salesforce Sales Cloud description : Read-only access to accounts, opportunities and contacts. tags : - CRM & Customer Operations x-mcp-server : name : salesforce-sales-cloud version : 1.0.0 tools : - name : searchAccounts description : Find accounts by name, domain or owner.

This renders one catalog page with a single Salesforce Sales Cloud card, reachable via a CRM & Customer Operations filter chip. The card opens install snippets for Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, VS Code and Codex, alongside the server's tools.

Related

x-mcp-server — mark an individual operation as an MCP server