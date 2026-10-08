Copy page Supported Extensions x-zudoku-request-box-enabled

Use x-zudoku-request-box-enabled to show or hide the request box at the top of an operation's sidecar for a specific operation. By default, the request box is shown for all operations unless globally disabled via the disableRequestBox option.

The request box holds the method and path, the generated code snippet (or your x-code-samples ) with its language selector, the auth selector and the button that opens the playground. Hiding it also removes the way to open the playground for that operation. The request body and response examples below it are still shown.

Location

The extension is added at the Operation Object level.

Option Type Description x-zudoku-request-box-enabled boolean Show ( true ) or hide ( false ) the request box.

If the extension is not set, the request box visibility falls back to the global disableRequestBox configuration.

Example

YAML Code paths : /users : get : summary : List users x-zudoku-request-box-enabled : true responses : "200" : description : Successful response /webhooks/trigger : post : summary : Trigger webhook x-zudoku-request-box-enabled : false responses : "200" : description : Accepted

In this example, List users shows the request box while Trigger webhook hides it regardless of the global setting.