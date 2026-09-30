Zudoku
Supported Extensions

x-internal

Use x-internal to hide internal endpoints and parameters from your API documentation. Anything marked with x-internal: true is removed from the schema before Zudoku renders it, so it doesn't show up in the navigation, on operation pages, in the playground, or in documents published with publish.

x-internal is built in and applies to every Zudoku project. You don't need to add a schema processor for it.

x-internal only affects the documentation. The endpoints still exist on your API and can still be called. Don't rely on it to secure anything.

Location

The extension can be added at the following levels:

LevelEffect
Path Item ObjectRemoves the whole path, including all of its operations.
Operation ObjectRemoves only that operation. Other methods on the same path stay.
Parameter ObjectRemoves the parameter from the path item or operation.
OptionTypeDescription
x-internalbooleanSet to true to remove the item from documentation.

$refs are not resolved, so add x-internal to the parameter where it is used rather than to a shared components.parameters entry.

Other objects such as tags, schemas, schema properties and responses are not covered. Use a custom schema processor if you need to hide those.

Example

YAMLCode
paths:
  /admin:
    x-internal: true # hides the entire path
    get:
      summary: Admin dashboard
      responses:
        "200":
          description: OK
  /users:
    get:
      summary: List users
      parameters:
        - name: limit
          in: query
          schema:
            type: integer
        - name: debug
          in: query
          x-internal: true # hides only this parameter
          schema:
            type: boolean
      responses:
        "200":
          description: OK
    delete:
      summary: Delete all users
      x-internal: true # hides only this operation
      responses:
        "204":
          description: Deleted

In this example, the documentation shows GET /users with only the limit parameter. The /admin path, the DELETE /users operation, and the debug parameter are all hidden.

Notes

  • x-internal applies to APIs loaded from files (type: "file"), the same as other schema processors. Schemas loaded from a URL are not processed.
  • Your own schema processors in zudoku.build.ts run first, so they can add x-internal to items programmatically.
  • The schemaDownload option serves your original schema file, which still contains the items marked with x-internal.
  • There is currently no option to turn this behavior off. If you need to keep an item in your documentation, remove its x-internal flag.
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