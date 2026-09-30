x-internal
Use
x-internal to hide internal endpoints and parameters from your API documentation. Anything
marked with
x-internal: true is removed from the schema before Zudoku renders it, so it doesn't
show up in the navigation, on operation pages, in the playground, or in documents published with
publish.
x-internal is built in and applies to every Zudoku project. You don't need to add a
schema processor for it.
x-internal only affects the documentation. The endpoints still exist on your API and can still be
called. Don't rely on it to secure anything.
Location
The extension can be added at the following levels:
|Level
|Effect
|Path Item Object
|Removes the whole path, including all of its operations.
|Operation Object
|Removes only that operation. Other methods on the same path stay.
|Parameter Object
|Removes the parameter from the path item or operation.
|Option
|Type
|Description
x-internal
boolean
|Set to
true to remove the item from documentation.
$refs are not resolved, so add
x-internal to the parameter where it is used rather than to a
shared
components.parameters entry.
Other objects such as tags, schemas, schema properties and responses are not covered. Use a custom schema processor if you need to hide those.
Example
Code
paths: /admin: x-internal: true # hides the entire path get: summary: Admin dashboard responses: "200": description: OK /users: get: summary: List users parameters: - name: limit in: query schema: type: integer - name: debug in: query x-internal: true # hides only this parameter schema: type: boolean responses: "200": description: OK delete: summary: Delete all users x-internal: true # hides only this operation responses: "204": description: Deleted
In this example, the documentation shows
GET /users with only the
limit parameter. The
/admin
path, the
DELETE /users operation, and the
debug parameter are all hidden.
Notes
x-internalapplies to APIs loaded from files (
type: "file"), the same as other schema processors. Schemas loaded from a URL are not processed.
- Your own schema processors in
zudoku.build.tsrun first, so they can add
x-internalto items programmatically.
- The
schemaDownloadoption serves your original schema file, which still contains the items marked with
x-internal.
- There is currently no option to turn this behavior off. If you need to keep an item in your
documentation, remove its
x-internalflag.