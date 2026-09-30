Copy page Supported Extensions x-internal

Use x-internal to hide internal endpoints and parameters from your API documentation. Anything marked with x-internal: true is removed from the schema before Zudoku renders it, so it doesn't show up in the navigation, on operation pages, in the playground, or in documents published with publish .

x-internal is built in and applies to every Zudoku project. You don't need to add a schema processor for it.

x-internal only affects the documentation. The endpoints still exist on your API and can still be called. Don't rely on it to secure anything.

Location

The extension can be added at the following levels:

Level Effect Path Item Object Removes the whole path, including all of its operations. Operation Object Removes only that operation. Other methods on the same path stay. Parameter Object Removes the parameter from the path item or operation.

Option Type Description x-internal boolean Set to true to remove the item from documentation.

$ref s are not resolved, so add x-internal to the parameter where it is used rather than to a shared components.parameters entry.

Other objects such as tags, schemas, schema properties and responses are not covered. Use a custom schema processor if you need to hide those.

Example

YAML Code paths : /admin : x-internal : true # hides the entire path get : summary : Admin dashboard responses : "200" : description : OK /users : get : summary : List users parameters : - name : limit in : query schema : type : integer - name : debug in : query x-internal : true # hides only this parameter schema : type : boolean responses : "200" : description : OK delete : summary : Delete all users x-internal : true # hides only this operation responses : "204" : description : Deleted

In this example, the documentation shows GET /users with only the limit parameter. The /admin path, the DELETE /users operation, and the debug parameter are all hidden.

Notes

x-internal applies to APIs loaded from files ( type: "file" ), the same as other schema processors. Schemas loaded from a URL are not processed.

applies to APIs loaded from files ( ), the same as other schema processors. Schemas loaded from a URL are not processed. Your own schema processors in zudoku.build.ts run first, so they can add x-internal to items programmatically.

run first, so they can add to items programmatically. The schemaDownload option serves your original schema file, which still contains the items marked with x-internal .

option serves your original schema file, which still contains the items marked with . There is currently no option to turn this behavior off. If you need to keep an item in your documentation, remove its x-internal flag.