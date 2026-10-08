Copy page Supported Extensions x-zudoku-seo

Use x-zudoku-seo to set the browser title and meta description of a tag's page without changing the label shown in the sidebar or the page heading. This is useful when several tags share the same x-displayName but should still have unique titles for search engines.

Location

The extension is added at the Tag Object level.

Option Type Description title string Page title used in the <title> tag. Replaces <tag name> - <API title> . description string Content of the <meta name="description"> tag. Replaces the tag description.

Both properties are optional. Anything not set falls back to the default behavior. If metadata.title is a template string (e.g. %s - My Company ), it is still applied to the title.

The title and description are rendered on the server, so they are part of the prerendered HTML and visible to crawlers without running JavaScript.

Example

YAML Code tags : - name : location-key-daily x-displayName : Location Key x-zudoku-seo : title : Daily Forecasts by Location Key - Core Weather description : Daily forecasts for a location key, up to 15 days ahead. - name : location-key-hourly x-displayName : Location Key x-zudoku-seo : title : Hourly Forecasts by Location Key - Core Weather description : Hourly forecasts for a location key, up to 240 hours ahead.

Both tags show Location Key in the sidebar and as the page heading, but each page has its own browser title and description.

To do the same for a Markdown page, use the seo frontmatter property.