x-zudoku-seo
Use
x-zudoku-seo to set the browser title and meta description of a tag's page without changing
the label shown in the sidebar or the page heading. This is useful when several tags share the same
x-displayName but should still have unique titles for search engines.
Location
The extension is added at the Tag Object level.
|Option
|Type
|Description
title
string
|Page title used in the
<title> tag. Replaces
<tag name> - <API title>.
description
string
|Content of the
<meta name="description"> tag. Replaces the tag description.
Both properties are optional. Anything not set falls back to the default behavior. If
metadata.title is a template string (e.g.
%s - My Company), it is still applied to the title.
The title and description are rendered on the server, so they are part of the prerendered HTML and visible to crawlers without running JavaScript.
Example
Code
tags: - name: location-key-daily x-displayName: Location Key x-zudoku-seo: title: Daily Forecasts by Location Key - Core Weather description: Daily forecasts for a location key, up to 15 days ahead. - name: location-key-hourly x-displayName: Location Key x-zudoku-seo: title: Hourly Forecasts by Location Key - Core Weather description: Hourly forecasts for a location key, up to 240 hours ahead.
Both tags show
Location Key in the sidebar and as the page heading, but each page has its own
browser title and description.
To do the same for a Markdown page, use the
seo frontmatter
property.